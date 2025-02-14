14 Kenyan nationals arrested in Mumbai while smuggling Gold worth Ksh 28 million - They had arrived from Nairobi (PHOTOs)







Friday, February 14, 2025 - Mumbai’s Customs Department intercepted 18 passengers attempting to smuggle gold and diamonds worth crores of rupees at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday.

Among them were 14 Kenyan nationals who had arrived from Nairobi.

Authorities, acting on profiling and intelligence, recovered 2,741 grams of 22-carat melted gold bars and jewelry valued at Rs 1.85 crore (approximately Ksh 28 million).

The smuggled gold was concealed in undergarments and clothing pockets.

The arrested individuals are under investigation as officials intensify efforts to dismantle smuggling networks.

Mumbai Customs has heightened surveillance amid rising cases of gold trafficking through international routes.

The incident underscores the growing trend of gold smuggling into India, prompting stricter enforcement measures at major airports.

The Kenyan DAILY POST