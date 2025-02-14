Inside a multi-million warehouse theft masterminded by 3 KIKUYU men - They stole goods worth Ksh 23.8 million (PHOTOs)







Friday, February 14, 2025 - Detectives from DCI Nairobi Region have successfully apprehended three individuals linked to a series of warehouse break-ins and stealing in Nairobi and its environs. In one notable incident, the suspects broke into a warehouse and made off with goods worth Sh23.8 million.

Investigation into the matter was set in motion following a complaint lodged at Industrial Area Police Station on February 3, 2025, detailing a warehouse break-in and stealing. Leveraging forensic evidence, detectives arrested two suspects Francis Kinyua Nyaguthi and Benson Murigi Mbugu in Njiru and Komarock areas.

Upon interrogation, the duo led the detectives to a storage facility in Ruiru. There, investigators recovered 80 Samsung 43-inch television sets. The suspects further directed the officers to Benson Murigi’s residence, where an additional television set was seized. They also guided officers to Kariobangi and Gikomba, where two more televisions and ten rolls of seat upholstery material were confiscated.

The net widened on February 13, 2025, when the third suspect, Solomon Were Thea, was arrested. A subsequent search of his home uncovered ten solar panels. Solomon further led authorities to Industrial Area, where a lorry bearing the registration number KAU 424J was intercepted. The vehicle was found loaded with 233 rolls of seat material, believed to be part of the stolen haul.

All three suspects are in police custody, undergoing processing as they await their day in court. Meanwhile, the recovered items are being detained as exhibits.

The Kenyan DAILY POST