2 foreign nationals arrested by DCI for issuing fake Masters and PhD degrees to gullible Kenyans after receiving training for only three days (PHOTOs)







Friday, February 14, 2025 - Two foreign nationals are among four suspects who have been arrested in a sting operation targeting a phoney university that had been temporarily accomodated at the White Sands Hotel in Mombasa County.

The four were found issuing Masters and PhD degrees to excited participants who had received training for only three days.

Dayis Lawrence Bennett (American citizen), Farah Akab (Pakistani national), Ekra Ndung'u and Josephine Ndune were apprehended by law enforcement officers from Bamburi Police Station, after they caught wind of the group's dubious activity.

The award ceremony for the degrees was effectively halted when the gumshoes barged in and whisked the offenders away.

Some of the fraudulently awarded degrees include three Master of Business Administration (Leadership and Management) and two PhDs in Leadership (Hon. Causa).

The suspects have been arraigned before Shanzu Law Courts where they were charged with Conferring Degrees Without Accreditation of Foreign Universities Contrary to Section 28(2) as read with Section 5 of the Universities Act.

The accused persons entered a plea of not guilty where they were given bond of Ksh 400,000 with similar surety and must be done on oath before the duty court or a cash bail of Ksh 300,000.

The passports of the two foreigners were also deposited in court with the mention set for 18th February, 2025.

The DCI warns that no effort will be spared in apprehending suspects who fraudulently issue certifications to individuals who fail to break a sweat.

