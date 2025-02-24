See how KHALIF KAIRO’s ex-girlfriend, CERA IMANI, is enjoying herself as the disgraced car dealer wallows in debt (VIDEO)

Monday, February 24, 2025 - Content creator Cera Imani is out here living her best life while her ex, disgraced car dealer Khalif Kairo, drowns in legal woes.
In a recent video shared on her socials, the ever-bubbly slay
queen was spotted in a mall in Westlands, living her best life.
She channeled her inner child, jamming on a tambourine before
flexing her bowling skills - all while rocking her signature dazzling smile.
Meanwhile, her now infamous ex, Kairo, is caught in a messy
downfall.
His once-thriving car dealership crumbled after multiple
clients accused him of taking payments and failing to deliver vehicles.
Now, he’s shuffling between courtrooms as his empire turns to
dust - a classic case of grace to grass.
Watch the video of Cera living her best life below.
See how KHALIF KAIRO’s ex-girlfriend, CERA IMANI, is enjoying herself as the disgraced car dealer wallows in debt pic.twitter.com/GDH6gZ048h— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 24, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
