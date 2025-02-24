See how KHALIF KAIRO’s ex-girlfriend, CERA IMANI, is enjoying herself as the disgraced car dealer wallows in debt (VIDEO)







Monday, February 24, 2025 - Content creator Cera Imani is out here living her best life while her ex, disgraced car dealer Khalif Kairo, drowns in legal woes.

In a recent video shared on her socials, the ever-bubbly slay queen was spotted in a mall in Westlands, living her best life.

She channeled her inner child, jamming on a tambourine before flexing her bowling skills - all while rocking her signature dazzling smile.

Meanwhile, her now infamous ex, Kairo, is caught in a messy downfall.

His once-thriving car dealership crumbled after multiple clients accused him of taking payments and failing to deliver vehicles.

Now, he’s shuffling between courtrooms as his empire turns to dust - a classic case of grace to grass.

Watch the video of Cera living her best life below.

See how KHALIF KAIRO’s ex-girlfriend, CERA IMANI, is enjoying herself as the disgraced car dealer wallows in debt pic.twitter.com/GDH6gZ048h — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 24, 2025

