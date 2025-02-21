How Ikanga Ward MCA, CYRUS KISAVI MUSYOKA, was dramatically arrested by detectives over fraud - The rogue MCA is a serial fraudster (VIDEO)

Friday, February 21, 2025 - Ikanga Ward MCA, Cyrus Kisavi Musyoka, is set to be arraigned at the Kitui Law Courts today over allegations of forging vehicle documents to defraud the County Assembly of Ksh 2.2 million.
Musyoka is accused of presenting false documents for motor
vehicle purchase reimbursement, intending to deceive the Assembly into
approving the payment.
The case follows a complaint lodged by one Rose Kavithe
Ngoima, prompting the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to
recommend charges against him.
According to the ODPP, the MCA will face five charges,
including conspiracy to commit a felony, obtaining vehicle registration by
false pretences, and forging a valuation report.
Additional charges include uttering false documents and
making fraudulent claims while holding public office.
This is not the first time Musyoka has been linked to
vehicle-related controversies.
In August last year, a businessman accused him of failing to
pay Ksh 160,000 in rental fees for a Landcruiser Prado TX he had used for
nearly two months.
The MCA allegedly stopped answering calls from the car owner,
who also claimed that the vehicle was returned without its original mats.
Musyoka is expected to take a plea this afternoon as
investigations continue.
