A jobseeker storms into a city recruitment agency's office and causes chaos after being conned - He broke a laptop (VIDEO)







Friday, February 21, 2025 - There was drama after a desperate jobseeker stormed into PGA Manpower Agency, a job recruitment agency based in the city, and caused chaos after reportedly being conned.

The youthful job seeker had paid money to the agency, hoping to find a job abroad.

However, he was conned and taken in circles, prompting him to raid the agency's office.

In the video, the distraught man is heard telling a guy called Marcus, who works at the agency, to give him back his money.

Marcus, who appears proud and arrogant, dares the victim to do anything he wishes.

“Fanya vile unataka,” he says.

The victim takes Marcus’s laptop and breaks it, leaving other staff members in shock.

Watch the video.

Marcus hatawai ambia mtu afanye Chenye anataka 😂 pic.twitter.com/HquZRV1DHL — Kot Don™ (@chin_o47) February 21, 2025

