Here is the viral video of RASHID ECHESA’s bold son berating his father in public for causing chaos at a funeral – This is a future politician (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 13, 2025 - Former Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa’s son has set social media ablaze after publicly rebuking his father for causing chaos at a funeral.

Speaking at a separate funeral - where Echesa was present - the bold schoolboy didn’t hold back, warning politicians that they risk being voted out if they won’t solve Mumias Sugar Company’s woes.

His speech, laced with confidence and wit, captivated the crowd.

“I wanted to talk about politics, but I feared my father would deny me school fees. But I’ll speak anyway,” he quipped, sparking laughter and applause.

The viral video has drawn mixed reactions, with some Kenyans hailing Echesa for grooming his son in politics, predicting he might follow in his father’s footsteps.

Could this be the making of Kenya’s next firebrand politician?

