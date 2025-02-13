Social media posts by JUNIOR WA GITHOGORO, the man whose wife strangled their 3 kids and took her own life, proves that his marriage was dead - Walikua Wanavumiliana Tu (LOOK)







Thursday, February 13, 2025 - Popular Kameme FM ardent fan and frequent caller, Junior Wa Githogoro, is still reeling in shock after his 35-year-old wife, Monica Ndungu, strangled their 3 kids before taking her own life at their Githogoro home.

A sneak peek into Junior’s social media posts reveals that his marriage was troubled.

In one of the posts, he wrote, “Sina mtu,” declaring himself single, despite being married for over a decade.

In another post, Junior dared his wife to leave their marriage and find another man, provided he was able to take care of his 3 sons.

“Oga uingie soko. Bora ako na uwezo kwa kulea my boys,’’ he wrote.

On the fateful day Junior’s wife committed the heinous act, he had spent the night merrymaking at Ashaki Gardens.

He arrived home in the wee hours of the morning, only to stumble on the lifeless bodies of his wife and kids.

Check out his posts.

