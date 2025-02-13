Another ‘Gachungwa’ loading? This beautiful LADY was all over CS WYCLIFFE OPARANYA at a recent official function (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 13, 2025 - Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary, Wycliffe Oparanya, attended a recent summit in Kisumu, where a beautiful lady was all over him.

The pretty lady grabbed the attention of the CS, who is a well-known womanizer with a special appetite for young ladies half his age.

He was clearly enjoying her vibes as they walked out of the function together chatting.

Watch the video

Another ‘Gachungwa’ loading? This beautiful LADY was all over CS WYCLIFFE OPARANYA at a recent official function pic.twitter.com/MUp34ZU3nJ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 13, 2025

