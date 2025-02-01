Heartbreaking video of a hawker desperately crying for the release of her child after she was locked in ‘Kanjo’s’ car together with her stock in Nairobi CBD







Saturday, February 1, 2025 - Rogue city council askaris are on the spot after they locked a hawker’s child in their vehicle during a swoop.

In the video, the distressed young lady is seen desperately crying for the release of her child.

The child had been locked in the vehicle together with her stock.

The video has caused an uproar on social media, with most people calling out the rogue askaris.

Hizi ni NINI!!!



Kenyans, what are THESE!



Why have you not put Sakaja on the stake and burned him ?



How do you lock up a TODDLER and stock ya mama yake,



B'coz the mother is hawking where Kanjo doesn't want?



Huyu shoga amezidi, Sakaja hapa apana



Not kids please. Umbwa wewe pic.twitter.com/KbFFmGqd01 — Maverick Aoko (@AokoOtieno_) February 1, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST