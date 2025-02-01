Video of a mechanic pulling reckless stunts with a client’s off-road vehicle at Grogon- Uasiachie mechanic gari yako (WATCH)



Saturday, February 1, 2025 - If you are fond of leaving your car at the garage to run other errands, you should watch this video taken at Grogon, a popular backstreet garage in Nairobi, and be on the lookout.

A mechanic was caught on camera pulling stunts with a client’s off-road vehicle.

The client had left the vehicle at the garage to run other errands.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments