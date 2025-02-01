Video of a mechanic pulling reckless stunts with a client’s off-road vehicle at Grogon- Uasiachie mechanic gari yako (WATCH)







Saturday, February 1, 2025 - If you are fond of leaving your car at the garage to run other errands, you should watch this video taken at Grogon, a popular backstreet garage in Nairobi, and be on the lookout.

A mechanic was caught on camera pulling stunts with a client’s off-road vehicle.

The client had left the vehicle at the garage to run other errands.

Watch the video.

Unawacha gari kwa mekaniki pale grogan unaenda lanji na yeye Ana fanya Rhino charge event nayo for the boys to enjoy. 😄 pic.twitter.com/B7x8LKvge2 — Kai Olelengis (@Gichy_) February 1, 2025

