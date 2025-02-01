VIDEO of Mathira MP ERIC WAMUMBI begging mobilized crowd to chant RUTO slogans during DP KINDIKI’s visit - The ground is tough (WATCH)



Saturday, February 1, 2025 - Mathira Member of Parliament, Eric Wamumbi, was caught on camera begging a mobilized crowd to chant Ruto’s slogans during Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s development tour.

In the video, the first-time MP, who is a sycophant of President Ruto, is seen chanting “Ruto! Ruto! Ruto” in support of the President and begging a mobilized crowd to repeat after him.

However, the crowd refused to chant Ruto’s slogans, leaving the young legislator with an egg on his face.

President Ruto has been facing a lot of resistance in the Mt Kenya region after the impeachment of his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

He has been declared a persona non grata in Nyeri, where Gachagua hails from.

Watch the video.

