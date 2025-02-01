VIDEO of Mathira MP ERIC WAMUMBI begging mobilized crowd to chant RUTO slogans during DP KINDIKI’s visit - The ground is tough (WATCH)







Saturday, February 1, 2025 - Mathira Member of Parliament, Eric Wamumbi, was caught on camera begging a mobilized crowd to chant Ruto’s slogans during Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s development tour.

In the video, the first-time MP, who is a sycophant of President Ruto, is seen chanting “Ruto! Ruto! Ruto” in support of the President and begging a mobilized crowd to repeat after him.

However, the crowd refused to chant Ruto’s slogans, leaving the young legislator with an egg on his face.

President Ruto has been facing a lot of resistance in the Mt Kenya region after the impeachment of his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

He has been declared a persona non grata in Nyeri, where Gachagua hails from.

Watch the video.

Mathura MP Eric Wamumbi was begging the mobilized crowd to chant "Ruto, Ruto, Ruto," but no one responded. Aki watu wa Nyeri hawana huruma! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qvzF0wfGoK — Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) January 31, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST