HEARTBREAK!! Former Kameme FM Presenter exposes cheating husband and says marriage is a scam - He has been cheating on her with a neighbour (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - Former Kameme FM Presenter, Wambui Wa Njihia, has taken to social media to expose her cheating husband after finding out that he was having an extra-marital affair.

The popular vernacular presenter and gospel singer discovered that her husband and the father of her two kids was cheating on her with another woman, who happens to be her neighbour upcountry.

The woman is well-known to her.

He fakes business trips out of town to meet the woman for escapades.

Wambui lamented that she has wasted 12 years in marriage, adding that marriage is a scam.

She vowed that she will never start from scratch with a man and advised women against ‘building men’.

“Men will always embarrass you and your efforts in building a marriage. In everything you do, never volunteer to start life with someone from scratch,” she said.

Check out her viral post and photos of her cheating husband





