Former Kameme FM Presenter, WAMBUI WA NJIHIA, shares photos of her husband cheating on her with a LADY neighbour in Mombasa during a business trip - Fear men







Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - Former Kameme FM presenter and gospel singer, Wambui Wa Njihia, is nursing a broken heart after finding out that her husband of 12 years has been cheating on her with a woman well known to her.

Taking to her Facebook account, Wambui posted photos of the woman her husband is having an affair with and revealed that they come from the same village.

She accompanied her husband to Mombasa for a business trip, where they had a good time together.





Wambui’s husband works for NCBA bank and used the business trip to cheat.

She paraded the photos of her husband and the side chick on social media and said marriage is scam.

Below are photos of her husband’s side chick, who happens to be her neighbour in the village.

The Kenyan DAILY POST