DCI officer stabbed to death in Narok bar attack - See what police recovered from the suspect.







Sunday, February 1, 2025 - Police in Trans Mara, Narok County, are investigating the fatal stabbing of a Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer at a local drinking joint.

Confirming the incident, Narok County Police Commander Riko Ngare stated that the officer, who was attached to the DCI office in Changamwe, was attacked at Gem Shopping Center.

He sustained a deep stab wound below his left armpit.

Following the attack, he was rushed to Oasis Hospital in Kehancha before being referred to Ombo Mission Hospital in Migori County.

Despite efforts to save his life, he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Police have since arrested the prime suspect, identified as Michael Masande, and recovered a Maasai sword believed to have been used in the attack.

The weapon has been preserved as evidence.

The officer’s body has been moved to St. Akidiva Mabera Hospital Mortuary in Migori County, where a postmortem examination will be conducted as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST