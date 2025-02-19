KARANGU MURAYA’s father died in a side chick’s house even as it emerges that some kids in the family are born with mental disabilities - Is the family jinxed? (LOOK)







Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - Popular Akorino gospel singer and philanthropist, Karangu Muraya, is the talk of social media, following a publicized marital dispute between him and his wife, Trizah Njeri.

It now appears that the larger Karangu family is jinxed, with reports emerging that Karangu is following in the footsteps of his late father by being a serial womanizer.

According to a social media user who knows Karangu’s family well, his late father died in a side chick’s house.

Some kids in the Karangu family are also born with mental disabilities.

Further reports indicate that Karangu is seeing another Akorino lady secretly even after marrying a second wife.

Check out the post by a social media user who knows Karangu’s family well.

The Kenyan DAILY POST