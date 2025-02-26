Drama as a disgruntled customer storms Telkom Kenyan officers and causes a raucous – He accuses Telkom staff of ‘stealing from him’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - A frustrated Telkom Kenya customer recently caused a stir at the company’s offices, demanding answers over failed transactions.
In a viral video, the businessman accuses Telkom of deducting
money from his T-Kash account without processing his transactions.
He further blasts the company’s customer care team, calling
them arrogant and disrespectful.
The irate customer, who claims to transact over Ksh 3 million
monthly, insisted he wouldn’t leave until his grievances are sorted.
Watch the video below.
Omera they stole from the wrong comrade 🤣 pic.twitter.com/UJkv9wMFsu— Random World Ψ (@randomworldke) February 25, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments