Forgive my father - CHEBUKATI’s son appeals to Kenyans







Sunday, February 23, 2025 - Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson, Wafula Chebukati’s youngest son, Emmanuel, has called on Kenyans to stop ridiculing his family following his father’s death on February 20th, 2025.

In a heartfelt video that has since gone viral, Emmanuel expressed shock and disappointment at the way some Kenyans were celebrating his father’s passing. He emphasized that Chebukati had dedicated his life to serving the nation.

“I have never seen Kenyans unite in celebrating the death of a fellow Kenyan as I have seen people rejoice and ridicule us,” he lamented.

“For the first time, I have seen Kenyans celebrate someone’s death—not the death of an ordinary person, but that of a leader who played a significant role in advancing the country’s democracy.”

When asked why some Kenyans appeared to be celebrating his father’s death, Emmanuel suggested that lingering resentment over the 2022 General Election was to blame.

He insisted that while the results may not have satisfied everyone, his father had remained steadfast in upholding the law.

“He did his work with respect and in adherence to the constitution because our father valued the law and never went against it,” Emmanuel, 25, stated.

“He never made decisions based on personal feelings but always followed the law and the constitution. Maybe things didn’t go as some Kenyans expected, and because he upheld the law, they are now mocking us online.”

Emmanuel made a heartfelt appeal to Kenyans, urging them to allow his family to mourn in peace, regardless of their political views.

The Kenyan DAILY POST