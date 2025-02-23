Energy CS OPIYO WANDAYI claims that some Kenyan leaders sabotaged RAILA ODINGA’s AUC bid - ‘We now know our true friends and enemies’







Sunday, February 23, 2025 - Energy Cabinet Secretary, James Opiyo Wandayi, has accused a section of Kenyan leaders of sabotaging Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.

Speaking at the burial of historian, Prof. Bethwell Ogot, in Gem Yala, Wandayi claimed that while President William Ruto actively campaigned for Odinga, some leaders - whom he did not name - were working against him.

"This AUC election cycle has revealed a lot. We now know who our genuine friends are and who doesn’t mean well for us," Wandayi stated.

His remarks come amid growing political tensions, with ODM leaders signaling discontent over the Kenya Kwanza administration’s handling of national affairs.

Kisumu Governor Prof. Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o warned that while ODM played a role in calming the Gen Z-led anti-Government protests, they will not continue doing so if the government fails to address Kenyans' grievances.

Siaya Governor James Orengo echoed these sentiments, asserting that ODM’s presence in Government does not mean they will stay silent on inefficiencies.

With political realignments taking shape, ODM leaders seem to be drawing new battle lines, setting the stage for renewed friction within Ruto’s broad-based Government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST