CCTV cameras capture a victim being robbed of Ksh 500,000 in Nairobi CBD after withdrawing the money from Equity Bank - Was it an inside job? (VIDEOs)







Thursday, February 27, 2025 - A victim lost a total of Ksh 500,000 to an unknown gang after withdrawing Ksh 400,000 from Equity Bank on February 10, 2025, at around 12:57 PM.

Reports indicate that the gang confronted the victim as he was walking along Moi Avenue in the Nairobi Central Business District and dragged him into a corridor, where they robbed him of everything.

Besides the money he had withdrawn from Equity Bank, he also had Ksh 100,000 in cash.

He lost all the money to the ruthless gang believed to have trailed him from the bank.

In the CCTV footage that captures the robbery incident, the victim is seen crying for help as the gang robs him.

However, his cries fell on deaf ears as members of the public continued running their errands.

The victim has reported the matter to the police, but no action has been taken.

Did the gang collude with rogue staff at Equity Bank?





Watch the CCTV footage

This video is to raise awareness about the alarming rise in crime in Kenya and the unsettling reality that both the @NPSOfficial_KE and @KeEquityBank seem to be complicit.



On February 10, 2025, at 12:57 PM, a customer withdrew Ksh 400,000 from Equity Bank. He also had Ksh… pic.twitter.com/uAvo8BkzN0 — Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) February 26, 2025

