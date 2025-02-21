End of the road for an elusive murder suspect after being on the run for months as detectives arrest him in a market as he was running his errands







Friday, February 21, 2025 - Imenti Central detectives have nabbed Erick Mwenda, 43, a man long sought by authorities for the brutal attack and subsequent murder of Patrick Njue.

The incident, which occurred on November 11, 2024, left Patrick with severe injuries, leading to his tragic passing on November 25, 2024, at Cottolego Mission Hospital where he had been receiving treatment.

Acting on forensic-led intelligence, the detectives trailed down the suspect to Gaituma Market, swiftly taking him into custody.

Mwenda is currently undergoing processing pending arraignment at Githogo Law Courts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST