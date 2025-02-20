





Thursday, February 20, 2025 - Anti-terrorism detectives drawn from the Mandera detachment have arrested Yussuf Maalim Issak, the Assistant chief of Bula power sub location in Mandera Township in connection with his involvement in an attempted and illegal processing of Kenyan IDs in favour of two foreign nationals cum terror suspects namely Isack Mohammed Abdi and Noor Yakub Ali.

The administrator is suspected to have facilitated the procurement of an acknowledgement for registration slip /Id waiting card for the terror suspects who were arrested while planning the abduction of a team of foreign nationals engaged in the construction of a sewer line in Mandera town.

The assistant chief has been processed with the detectives and other security agencies working tirelessly to ensure that the residents of Mandera and all working within the town and its environs remain safe and secure and they undertake their day to day activities.

