DRAMA as a loan recovery officer meets a violent female client – Hii Kazi ni ngumu (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - A viral video circulating on social media has shed light on the challenges loan recovery officers face when dealing with defaulting clients.

In the footage, a male officer is seen politely asking a female defaulter to repay her loan, but the situation quickly escalates.

The woman loses her temper, aggressively threatening the officer, who attempts to calm her down without success.

However, public sentiment appears to favor the woman, with many netizens criticizing loan providers for predatory lending practices and hidden charges that push borrowers into default.

Watch the video below and reactions.

Kabla wapeane loan si wafanye hata background check. Sasa hizi ni nini😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hJCHPM8n2T — SLYVIA _SSARU (@smileycherry2) February 25, 2025