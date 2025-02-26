UDA party mourns FAROUK KIBET’s baby mama, MIRIAM OPONDO, who took her own life after he absconded parental duties (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - The ruling United Democratic Alliance Party (UDA) has mourned one of the party officials identified as Miriam Opondo, who took her own life.

Miriam was a manager at the UDA party, representing people living with disabilities.

She was also deaf and dumb.

She was reportedly having an affair with President William Ruto’s powerful Personal Assistant, Farouk Kibet.

Depression took a toll on her after Kibet allegedly absconded parental duties.

The party has sent condolences to Miriam’s family in a statement posted on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST