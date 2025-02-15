Drama as KARANGU MURAYA’s first wife, TRIZAH, is rescued by a friend in the middle of the night after she threatened to take her own life (VIDEOs)







Saturday, February 15, 2025 - Trizah Karangu, the first wife of controversial Akorino gospel singer and philanthropist, Karangu Muraya, was rescued by a friend after she walked out of her matrimonial home in the middle of the night and threatened to take her own life.

Trizah called her friend Tata Essy, a popular Tiktoker, crying in the middle of the night and threatened to take her own life, following endless domestic wrangles.

Essy was forced to go and rescue her.

She met her stranded in the cold in the middle of the night near a bush and took her to the hospital.

Earlier in the day, Karangu had gifted his second wife a bouquet of flowers on Valentine’s Day, ignoring his first wife.

Karangu’s first wife has been suffering in silence battling depression while pretending all is okay on social media to protect her husband’s brand.

Watch Tiktok videos of Karangu’s first wife seeking refuge at a friend’s house in the middle of the night.

The friend rescued her after she threatened to take her own life.

The Kenyan DAILY POST