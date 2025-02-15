See how this heartbroken Kenyan man found out his girlfriend was cheating on him with his friend on Valentine’s Day – Ogopa Wanawake (SCREENSHOTS)







Saturday, February 15, 2025 – Love turned into heartbreak for a Kenyan man who took to X (previously Twitter) to spill the tea on how he caught his girlfriend cheating -with his own friend - on Valentine's Day!

From leaked WhatsApp screenshots, the devastated man confronted his now-ex after spotting his friend’s romantic status gushing over her. "Why is my friend wishing you a Happy Valentine?" he demanded.

Her response? A weak attempt to calm him down.

But he wasn’t buying it!

Furious, he cut her off instantly, canceling their Valentine’s plans.

Talk about heartbreak on the most romantic day of the year!

See the screenshots below and reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST