Brother to Githogoro woman who strangled her 3 kids to death and later took her own life reveals some of her last wishes in the suicide note







Saturday, February 15, 2025 - Monica Ndungu, the Githogoro woman who strangled her 3 kids to death and later took her own life, left a suicide note that contained her last wishes.

According to her brother, Cullen Ndungu, who is still reeling in shock after the tragic incident, she demanded that only close family members and her best friend should attend her burial.

Monica further instructed her family to cremate her body and hold her burial in 24 hours.

Monica strangled her children using bedsheets before proceeding to hang herself with another bedsheet.

The eldest child was 12 years while the other two were twins aged eight years.

She had been married for more than 10 years but according to neighbours, her marriage was marred with endless domestic wrangles.

The Kenyan DAILY POST