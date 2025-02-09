ITAWAKULA! Pastor NG’ANG’A threatens Police Officer who helped MILKA MORAA, the needy LADY he humiliated for seeking financial help from him







Sunday, February 9, 2025 - Controversial preacher Pastor James Ng’ang’a is back in the headlines after his unapologetic dismissal of a struggling mother, Milka Moraa, who sought his help.

Moraa, a mother of two from Mukuru kwa Njenga, pleaded for financial aid after being locked out of her home due to unpaid rent.

Rather than offering assistance, Ng’ang’a ridiculed her and directed her to seek help from Governor Johnson Sakaja or the police.

Moraa’s humiliation turned into a blessing in disguise as philanthropic Police Officer Sammy Ondimu rallied well-wishers, raised funds, secured Moraa a home under the government’s affordable housing project, and even helped her land a job.

Addressing the backlash, the outspoken preacher took aim at the media, accusing journalists of unfairly singling him out.

“You in the media, go find your age mates to play with. Why don’t you highlight the people I have helped?





“My church is not the government of Kenya. I was not chosen by men,” he ranted.

Ng’ang’a made it abundantly clear that his church operates as a house of worship, not a charity.

“Open your own church and help the needy.

“But don’t come here telling me you haven’t paid rent.

“If you think I will pay for you, you have the wrong number,” he declared unapologetically

Ng’ang’a even threatened Ondimu’s charitable efforts.

“Itawakula. Wait and see,” he warned, suggesting dire consequences for those who stepped in to help.

The Kenyan DAILY POST