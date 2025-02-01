Daylight Heist! How a woman lost ksh 1 million to fake traffic cops in Mombasa







Saturday, February 1, 2025 - In a brazen daylight robbery, Dorris Njoroge, 28, was left in shock after losing Ksh 1 million to armed thugs disguised as traffic police officers along the Changamwe-SGR-Bonje Highway in Mombasa.

Njoroge had just withdrawn KSh 1,050,000 in cash from the DTB Bank Changamwe Branch, intending to purchase hardware goods.

But as she drove her Toyota Prado toward Miritini, she was flagged down by what appeared to be traffic police officers.

According to police reports, one of the criminals was dressed in full police uniform and carried a communication gadget, making the setup look legitimate.

They ordered her to open the vehicle’s door without raising suspicion before swiftly grabbing her purse and vanishing without a trace.

The distraught victim rushed to Maganda Police Station, where the incident was recorded under OB 04/30/01/2025.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the robbers.

The daring heist has sparked public outrage, with Kenyans questioning how criminals seem to know when customers withdraw large sums of money.

Some suspect that this was an inside job, pointing fingers at rogue bank staff colluding with robbers.

Is this part of a larger syndicate?

