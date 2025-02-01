Alleged school drop-out OSCAR SUDI insults Governor NATEMBEYA on WhatsApp for undermining RUTO (See SCREENSHOT)







Saturday, February 1, 2025 - Kapseret Member of Parliament and President William Ruto’s confidant, Oscar Sudi, confronted Trans-Nzoia Governor, George Natembeya, on WhatsApp and insulted him for criticizing Ruto’s recent tour of Western Kenya.

Sudi sent Natembeya a video of him calling out Ruto for spending taxpayers’ money to tour Western Kenya, where he launched useless projects.

“Wewe ni madako sana,” the controversial MP, who is a school drop-out, insulted the first-time Governor and accused him of undermining the Head of State.

The screenshot has gone viral on social media, with most people lashing out at Sudi for lacking manners.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST