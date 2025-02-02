Vocal UDA MP hints at RUTO-GACHGUA re-union ahead of the 2027 elections after the former DP vowed to make RUTO a one-term President







Sunday, February 2, 2025 - Controversial Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, has sparked speculation about former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua potentially backing President William Ruto in the 2027 elections.

Speaking at a church service in Uasin Gishu on Sunday, February 1st, Barasa stated that anything is possible in politics.

He emphasized that Ruto and Gachagua could reunite for political gain, adding that Gachagua’s impeachment was due to being deemed unsuitable for the Deputy President role.

Barasa suggested that by 2027, Gachagua could have reformed, making a return to the ruling UDA party, possibly signaling Ruto’s dependence on him to secure re-election.

''When the right time comes, even that Rigathi Gachagua who we impeached we will bring him back when we require him.

“He was only unsuitable to serve our country as the Deputy President but he can be suitable to be a voter, to be a member of our coalition because am sure he will undergo some rehabilitation,'' Barasa said.

He added: ''He now knows that if you are a Deputy President, you are a leader of all the people.

“He is learning something and am sure that even the church is praying for him.

“So we are hoping that by 2027 May, he will have reformed and we will revive his membership in UDA and get him back as a member and look for a job that he can do when that time comes,'' the UDA lawmaker added.

Gachagua has vowed to make Ruto, Kenya’s first one-term president by forming a major coalition with opposition figures like Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa, and others ahead of the 2027 elections, signaling a serious challenge to Ruto’s re-election.

