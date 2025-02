Thursday, February 6, 2025 - Former Sauti Sol lead singer, Bien Aime Baraza, and his beautiful wife, Chiki Kuruku, have taken couple goals to another level.

This is after the celebrity couple jumped on the ‘non-stop’ challenge, inspired by Nameless’ new hit song featuring Maandy and they killed it.

These two were clearly meant to be.

Watch the video below and reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST