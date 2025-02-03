3 businessmen charged over Ksh 1.6 billion land fraud after using a fake title - The Ministry of Lands is a crime scene







Thursday, February 6, 2025 - Three businessmen were on Thursday charged with defrauding Landmark Freight Services Limited of a parcel of land valued at Ksh 1.6 billion.

The prosecution accused them of falsely claiming to be the genuine owners of the property.

The accused persons are John Gitau Ngumi, Atek Otech Richard and Bernard Otieno Mallo.

They denied six counts related to the alleged fraud.

These charges include perjury, uttering a false document, making a document without authority and conspiracy to defraud.

The prosecution alleges that they conspired to defraud Landmark Freight Services of the parcel of land.

The disputed property is located in Loresho, Nairobi.

The prosecution claims that the three businessmen made a fraudulent title deed.

The document was allegedly a fake grant for land reference number 143069.

They are accused of falsely issuing it in favour of Beba Freight Limited and misrepresenting it as a genuine title deed from the Ministry of Lands.

The third accused person, Bernard Otieno Mallo, did not appear in court due to illness.

Magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi ruled that his plea would be reserved until he recovers.

The magistrate granted bail to the two accused persons who appeared in court.

John Gitau Ngumi and Atek Otech Richard were released on a cash bail of Ksh 250,000 each.

The court ordered them to provide three contact persons as sureties. One of these sureties must be a civil servant.

The magistrate also set a bond of Ksh 600,000 for the two accused persons, with the same conditions for sureties.

The magistrate stated that the court will examine the contact persons before granting final approval.

The court scheduled the case for mention in two weeks to issue pretrial directions.