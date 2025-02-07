Clout chasing gone wrong: See how this slay queen was humiliated while trying this crazy stunt in public - (Watch the hilarious VIDEO)







Thursday, February 6, 2025 - The thirst for social media clout has turned some content creators into professional troublemakers.

One petite prankster recently took things too far - testing the patience of men out with their partners.

In a now-viral video, she targeted a middle-aged man enjoying a peaceful outing with his lady - big mistake.

As she playfully messed with him, the woman beside him wasted no time 'neutralizing' the "threat."

Before the prankster could blink, the furious wife grabbed her by the hair and dragged her down the escalator like a lioness jumping on prey.

Here is the hilarious video.

