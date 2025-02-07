How a woman lost Ksh 3.6 million to two masked men along Lunga Lunga Road in Nairobi after withdrawing the money from a bank - Was it an inside job?







Thursday, February 6, 2025 - Police have launched investigations after a woman lost Ksh 3.6 million to two masked men riding on a motorbike along Lunga Lunga Road, Nairobi.

The victim told police that she withdrew the money from a bank on the morning of Wednesday, February 5, intending to use it to boost her business.

Little did she know that she was being trailed by the criminals.

Recounting the incident, the victim said while driving near a petrol station, she stopped to take some medicine.

At that moment, she heard a loud bang that shattered her window.

Two masked men stood outside, armed and ordered her to surrender the money.

Fearing for her safety, she complied and handed over the cash.

The robbers then sped off on their motorbike.

Police have obtained CCTV footage capturing the robbery and are pursuing the suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST