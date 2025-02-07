Blow to KALONZO as UHURU’s Jubilee endorses MATIANG’I for Presidency and reveals plans to team up with GACHAGUA ahead of 2027 election







Thursday, February 6, 2025 - In a significant political development, former President Uhuru Kenyatta convened a high-level meeting with senior Jubilee Party officials on Wednesday, February 5, where they formally endorsed former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i as their preferred presidential candidate for 2027.

This move has dealt a major blow to Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, who has been positioning himself as the opposition’s flagbearer and courting the vote-rich Mt. Kenya bloc.

Addressing the press after the meeting, Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni hinted at a potential alliance with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Kioni commended Gachagua for his recent vocal criticism of President William Ruto's administration, stating that no other politician has been bold enough to take on Ruto the way Gachagua has.

“We have emphasised the need to work with like-minded leaders who also believe UDA has mismanaged the affairs of our country. Rigathi is doing commendable work, and we welcome him to join us,” Kioni declared.

The meeting, attended by key figures such as former ICT Cabinet Secretary Joseph Mucheru, ex-PS Karanja Kibicho, and Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, signaled a growing realignment in the opposition as Jubilee seeks to consolidate its influence ahead of 2027.

Meanwhile, Kalonzo has insisted that he will not support any other candidate, declaring that it is now his time to lead.

Speaking to Mulembe Nation radio stations, Kalonzo reminded Kenyans that he has sacrificed his presidential ambitions three times in favor of Raila Odinga.

“I have waited for 20 years. There comes a time when even the world acknowledges that it is your time,” he asserted.

As political alliances continue to take shape, President Ruto remains unfazed by the shifting tides, dismissing threats of being a one-term president.

The Kenyan DAILY POST