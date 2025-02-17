Man flaunts his beautiful girlfriend on X only for netizens to bring up her scandalous past – She was once ‘chewed’ in a club toilet and video went viral (LOOK)



Monday, February 17, 2025 - A smitten man took to X to proudly show off his stunning girlfriend, expecting applause.

But instead of cheers, he got chaos!

A sharp-eyed netizen, who clearly knows the lady too well, dropped a bombshell - revealing she was once caught on video wilding in a club toilet, a clip that went viral!

Netizens are having a field day roasting him, turning his romantic flex into the ultimate online embarrassment!

See the post and reactions below





The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments