Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - CCTV footage has revealed how a gang of thieves disguise themselves as street children to steal side mirrors from parked cars.

The suspects, dressed in worn-out and dirty clothes, roam the streets carrying gunny bags to blend in with actual street kids.

Under the guise of scavenging, they carefully target vehicles, swiftly removing side mirrors before disappearing.

