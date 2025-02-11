JULIANI spotted without a wedding ring amid claims that LILLIAN NGANGA dumped him after he went broke - He also looks frail! (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - Popular rapper Julius Owino alias Juliani and Lillian Nganga have not been spotted together for a while, leaving fans speculating they broke up.

The former Ukoo Flani Rapper and Lillian had a two-year blissful marriage until late 2024 when rumours started going round on social media that they are no longer together.

Fast forward to 2025, fans have noticed that Juliani no longer wears his wedding ring.

He posted a video on Tiktok without his wedding ring, raising eyebrows.

He also looked frail in the video, sparking reactions among netizens.

Word has it that Juliani is struggling financially after donors cut funding to his Non-Governmental Organization.

He was also among the people affected after the Government demolished structures built on riparian land in Nairobi.

His building that hosted an Art Centre in Dandora was demolished, leaving him counting losses.

He used the Art Centre to milk money from donors.

Watch the video of the rapper without his wedding ring, looking frail.

JULIANI spotted without a wedding ring amid claims that LILLIAN NGANGA dumped him after he went broke - He also looks frail! pic.twitter.com/oR7pJGzb41 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 11, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST