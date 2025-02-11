How JUNET MOHAMED cracked up Parliament after occupying the Majority Leader’s seat after court ruling (VIDEO)



Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - Drama unfolded in Parliament on Tuesday, February 11th, as Azimio MPs took over the Majority side following a court ruling that stripped Kenya Kwanza of its majority status.

Arriving at 2:30 PM, moments before the afternoon session began, Azimio lawmakers, including Junet Mohamed, Millie Odhiambo, and Robert Mbui, shocked Kenya Kwanza MPs by settling into seats previously occupied by the ruling coalition.

Junet, speaking from the Majority Leader’s seat, sparked laughter as he quipped that the chair was “warm” and hinted he had no intention of vacating it soon.

“I am privileged to speak from the seat of the Majority leader.

“Even when I sat on the seat, it is very warm unlike mine which was very cold.

“I don’t foresee myself leaving this seat any time soon.

“I have the capacity, qualifications, capabilities, numbers, and everything that it takes,” Junet stated amid laughter.

Watch the video below

