DRAMA as a LADY confronts a man who refused to pay her after ‘fun’ (VIDEO)







Friday, February 28, 2025 - Members of the public were treated to a dramatic incident after a lady confronted a man who refused to pay her after they had a ‘good time’.

He had promised to pay her GHS200 (an equivalent of Ksh 1,652).

A scuffle ensued after he refused to honour the agreement, prompting the lady to confront him.

She embarrassed him in public while demanding her dues.

Watch the dramatic video.

A scuffle occurred between a Ghanaian man and a Nigerian lady when the Nigerian lady demanded payment of GHS200 as the agreed charge after providing a successful bedroom service to the Ghanaian man. pic.twitter.com/t7qfkMzl00 — EDHUB🌍ℹ (@eddie_wrt) February 25, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST