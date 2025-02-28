DRAMA as a LADY confronts a man who refused to pay her after ‘fun’ (VIDEO)

Friday, February 28, 2025 - Members of the public were treated to a dramatic incident after a lady confronted a man who refused to pay her after they had a ‘good time’.
He had promised to pay her GHS200 (an equivalent of Ksh
1,652).
A scuffle ensued after he refused to honour the agreement,
prompting the lady to confront him.
She embarrassed him in public while demanding her dues.
Watch the dramatic video.
A scuffle occurred between a Ghanaian man and a Nigerian lady when the Nigerian lady demanded payment of GHS200 as the agreed charge after providing a successful bedroom service to the Ghanaian man. pic.twitter.com/t7qfkMzl00— EDHUB🌍ℹ (@eddie_wrt) February 25, 2025
