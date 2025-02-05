CCTV cameras capture burglars gaining access into an apartment in Utawala (VIDEO)







Wednesday, January 5, 2025 - Residents of Utawala, a rapidly growing estate in Nairobi, have raised alarm over rampant cases of house break-ins as insecurity escalates in the area.

One of the victims shared CCTV footage of two suspects, who are believed to be behind burglary cases in the estate, gaining access into a residential apartment, where they stole household items.

In the footage dated 31st January 2025, the suspected burglars are seen using metal rods to break into a house.

The timestamp in the footage was around 9:00 PM.

They successfully entered the house and stole some household items before quietly leaving the apartment.

Watch the CCTV footage.

Cases of home break-ins in Utawala, a rapidly growing residential area in Nairobi, have raised alarm among residents in recent weeks.



A source has shared CCTV footage of a recent incident in the area where unidentified individuals gained access to a building and carried out a… pic.twitter.com/yZlKEqra9F — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) February 4, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST