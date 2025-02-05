A multi-agency security team raids militia camps in Marsabit - See what was recovered in the secret hideouts (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, February 5, 2025 - The newly-launched Operation Ondoa Jangili started on a high note when the Multi-Agency Security team in Marsabit raided Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) hideouts in Sololo and Merti Sub-Counties.

The team recovered several items including weapons and ammunition, walkie talkies, camera stands, a solar panel, a generator, Marijuana, among other things believed to be used by the militia in carrying out their illegal activities.

The Militia group has taken advantage of close family and cultural ties between the Borana of Kenya and Oromo of Ethiopia to infiltrate and hide amongst the population and continue committing atrocities causing untold suffering.

These recoveries marks the beginning of sustained efforts to eliminate criminals from the areas and affirming the National Police Service unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property, fostering a secure environment for the local communities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST