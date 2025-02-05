President RUTO exits Weston Hotel ownership as family takes full control- RUTO’s favourite daughter, CHARLENE, is a majority shareholder







Wednesday, January 5, 2025 - The name of President William Ruto has been removed from the list of directors and shareholders of Weston Hotel, shifting the hotel’s ownership entirely to his family.

Rachel Ruto, the First Lady, now holds 52.56% of Weston, while their daughter Charlene Chelagat Ruto controls 35.05%.

Premier Group, a company based in Dubai, owns 10.5%, and Matiny Ltd, linked to Mrs. Ruto, holds 1.89%.

The recent changes to Weston Hotel’s ownership structure come at a time when the hotel’s prominence within Nairobi’s hospitality industry is undeniable.

Located in the Lang'ata area and strategically positioned near Wilson Airport, Weston has become one of the city's go-to spots for high-profile events and gatherings.

Over the years, the hotel has cultivated strong ties with Government departments, securing a range of contracts that further solidify its position as a favored business in the country

While the President has repeatedly denied any ongoing connection to the hotel, the recent shift in ownership and the hotel's growing influence in Government procurement matters have raised fresh questions about the intersection of politics and business.

The hotel's dealings with various state departments have not gone unnoticed, and this growing nexus between the Ruto family business interests and their political leverage has become a topic of ongoing public debate.

While no laws currently require public officials in Kenya to divest from their private businesses, the issue of transparency and accountability remains a subject of public debate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST