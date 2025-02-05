President RUTO exits Weston Hotel ownership as family takes full control- RUTO’s favourite daughter, CHARLENE, is a majority shareholder

Wednesday, January 5, 2025 - The name of President William Ruto has been removed from the list of directors and shareholders of Weston Hotel, shifting the hotel’s ownership entirely to his family.
Rachel Ruto, the First Lady, now holds 52.56% of Weston,
while their daughter Charlene Chelagat Ruto controls 35.05%.
Premier Group, a company based in Dubai, owns 10.5%, and
Matiny Ltd, linked to Mrs. Ruto, holds 1.89%.
The recent changes to Weston Hotel’s ownership structure
come at a time when the hotel’s prominence within Nairobi’s hospitality
industry is undeniable.
Located in the Lang'ata area and strategically positioned
near Wilson Airport, Weston has become one of the city's go-to spots for
high-profile events and gatherings.
Over the years, the hotel has cultivated strong ties with Government
departments, securing a range of contracts that further solidify its position
as a favored business in the country
While the President has repeatedly denied any ongoing
connection to the hotel, the recent shift in ownership and the hotel's growing
influence in Government procurement matters have raised fresh questions about
the intersection of politics and business.
The hotel's dealings with various state departments have not
gone unnoticed, and this growing nexus between the Ruto family business
interests and their political leverage has become a topic of ongoing public
debate.
While no laws currently require public officials in Kenya to
divest from their private businesses, the issue of transparency and
accountability remains a subject of public debate.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
