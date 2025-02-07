A popular Kenyan Tiktoker secretly filmed with his rich MUMAMA who drives a posh Range Rover - The enemy is poverty (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 6, 2025 - Batlam Muiga Wahinya, popularly known as Flappah Wa Nyahururu, is a popular Kenyan tiktoker who came into the limelight because of his unique walking style, height and attractive looks.

Women have been drooling over him, turning him into a celebrity.

It is now emerging that Flappah is dating a rich mumama.

He was secretly filmed with the ‘mumama’ in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi and the video shared online by ‘Tea Master’ Githaiga.

Flappah was seen driving the woman in her posh Range Rover.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST