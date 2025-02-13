Broke KHALIF KAIRO’s Porsche was repossessed by NCBA bank - Document leaks







Thursday, February 13, 2025 - Disgraced city car dealer, Khalif Kairo’s woes have deepened after his Porsche was repossessed by a local bank after defaulting on a loan.

A document shared on X shows that the car was financed by NCBA Bank.

It was repossessed a few weeks ago after he failed to repay the loan.

During his prime, Kairo was fond of flaunting the Porsche and mocking his critics for driving cheap cars.

“What car do you drive? Do you have a Porsche?” he would brag whenever someone criticized him.

Kairo claims he is learning to ‘adapt and keep moving’ amid his financial woes.

“One thing life has taught me is the constant need to “adapt” and keep moving. You lose a business? Okay. Keep moving. Can’t afford a porsche? Its fine, take a nduthi. You can always restrategize, build again and comeback stronger,” he tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST