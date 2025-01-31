Young family of four was wiped out in Washington DC plane crash







Saturday, February 1, 2025 - A young Virginia family of four were among the victims of the devastating American Airlines crash on Wednesday night in Washington, DC.

The Livingstons, from Ashburn, were on their way home from Wichita, Kansas, after 11-year-old Alydia and 14-year-old Everly had participated in the 2025 US Figure Skating Championships.

The two sisters died in the horrific crash on Flight 5342 alongside their dad, Peter, and their mom, Donna.

Family friend Kim Urban told CNN that the girls were 'promising young skaters,' and that Donna was active in the girls' lives and Peter was an avid hockey player.

'The Livingstons were just - they were just a big personality family. They were loving, they were thoughtful. Donna and Peter were extraordinarily supportive parents,' Urban said.

'They were loving parents. They were doing anything for their children. Alydia and Everly were, like, bright children, very talented skaters and super bubbly.'

The girls posted a heartbreaking final message on their shared Instagram account while at the Intrust Bank Arena, which hosted the 2025 Championships.

Posing together, they wrote: 'If you look closely at Alydia's badge… We were born ready for this but is @usfigureskating ready for this much Livingston at Nationals?'

Urban said her own children had skated with the two girls and were devastated by the news.





Everly had big skating dreams. In November 2023, she told Fox News: 'My goals are to actually be a part of Team USA and travel around the world.'

The Livingstons were among the 67 people killed in the collision between the American Airlines flight and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter.

At least 28 bodies, including three soldiers who were on the helicopter, have been pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River as recovery operations continued Friday morning.

Of the 60 passengers aboard the flight, 14 were figure skaters, including six members of the Skating Club of Boston, alongside parents and coaches.