Young family of four was wiped out in Washington DC plane crash

Saturday, February 1, 2025 - A young Virginia family of four were among the victims of the devastating American Airlines crash on Wednesday night in Washington, DC.
The Livingstons, from Ashburn, were on their way home from
Wichita, Kansas, after 11-year-old Alydia and 14-year-old Everly had
participated in the 2025 US Figure Skating Championships.
The two sisters died in the horrific crash on Flight 5342
alongside their dad, Peter, and their mom, Donna.
Family friend Kim Urban told CNN that the girls
were 'promising young skaters,' and that Donna was active in the girls' lives
and Peter was an avid hockey player.
'The Livingstons were just - they were just a big
personality family. They were loving, they were thoughtful. Donna and Peter
were extraordinarily supportive parents,' Urban said.
'They were loving parents. They were doing anything for
their children. Alydia and Everly were, like, bright children, very talented
skaters and super bubbly.'
The girls posted a heartbreaking final message on their
shared Instagram account while at the Intrust Bank Arena, which
hosted the 2025 Championships.
Posing together, they wrote: 'If you look closely at
Alydia's badge… We were born ready for this but is @usfigureskating ready for
this much Livingston at Nationals?'
Urban said her own children had skated with the two girls and were devastated by the news.
Everly had big skating dreams. In November 2023, she
told Fox News: 'My goals are to actually be a part of Team
USA and travel around the world.'
The Livingstons were among the 67 people killed in the
collision between the American Airlines flight and a US Army Black Hawk
helicopter.
At least 28 bodies, including three soldiers who were on the
helicopter, have been pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River as
recovery operations continued Friday morning.
Of the 60 passengers aboard the flight, 14 were figure
skaters, including six members of the Skating Club of Boston, alongside
parents and coaches.
