PHOTO of the baby RUTO’s powerful PA, FAROUK KIBET, sired with MIRIAM OPONDO, the LADY who took her own life after he absconded parental duties - No DNA needed







Thursday, February 27, 2025 - Miriam Opondo, an official at the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, took her own life after falling into depression, with reports emerging that President William Ruto’s powerful Personal Assistant Farouk Kibet is the cause of her problems.

Farouk sired a kid with Miriam and absconded parental duties, leading her to depression.

A photo of the baby Miriam left behind has surfaced on social media.

She is a carbon copy of Farouk.

Cases of influential figures in Government taking advantage of junior party officials are common.

Miriam, who was deaf and dumb, had been promised by Farouk that she would be nominated to Parliament.

She was representing people living with disabilities at the party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST