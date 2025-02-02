2 KIKUYU men arrested for running a human trafficking syndicate as detectives rescue 58 Ethiopian nationals from a maisonette in Kitengela (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, February 5, 2025 - A well-coordinated operation by officers from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit and Kitengela Police Station has successfully rescued 58 Ethiopian nationals who were being held in a house near the House of Deliverance Center in Kitengela.

During the operation, two suspects were arrested.

This follows a tip-off from concerned members of the public, who reported seeing a group of Ethiopians being confined in a maisonette in the said area.

Acting on this intelligence, officers swiftly responded and found the victims who appeared weak, malnourished, and without identification documents in the company of two Kenyan suspects, Daniel Nduati Kingoo and Peter Maina Kimemia in the said house.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the victims had been brought to the house three days earlier and were awaiting transportation to South Africa.

Out of the rescued individuals, 28 were escorted to Kitengela Police Station, while the remaining 30 were taken to Isinya Police Station.

The two Kenyan suspects were escorted to Muthaiga Police Station.

Meanwhile, a Honda motorcycle with registration number KMGK 123T recovered at the compound is being held at Kitengela Police Station as exhibit.

