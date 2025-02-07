VIDEO of Pastor KANYARI counting tithes and offerings live on Tiktok - He is swimming in money as gullible Kenyans continue flocking to his church







Thursday, February 6, 2025 - Controversial city pastor Victor Kanyari, the founder of Salvation Healing Church, went live on Tiktok and flaunted wads of cash he received from his church members in the form of tithes and offerings last Sunday.

Despite being exposed as a fake pastor, Kanyari still runs a mega church in Njiiru along Kangundo Road.

He is notorious for selling ‘anointed oil’ and staging miracles in the church to brainwash his followers.

The majority of Kanyari’s followers are gullible Kenyans from the nearby informal settlements.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST